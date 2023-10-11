Equinor (EQNR) Achieves First Power at Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Equinor ASA’s ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the U.K. North Sea commenced power production for the first time.
The project is being developed in U.K. waters, which are situated approximately 70 nautical miles off the coast of Yorkshire.
The 3.6-gigawatts (GW) Dogger Bank wind farm is an offshore wind farm, which is being developed in three phases, namely Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. It is a 50/50 joint venture partnership between the energy company SSE and Equinor.
Dogger Bank’s produced power is now being transmitted to the UK’s national grid through its high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system. This represents the first-ever implementation of HVDC technology in a U.K. wind farm.
Dogger Bank will provide a substantial boost to U.K. energy security, affordability and leadership in tackling climate change. While it is still in the construction phase, this development will enhance energy security, generate employment opportunities, reduce electricity costs and contribute to the nation’s commitment to achieving a net-zero carbon future.
Once completed, Dogger Bank will feature a capacity of 277 massive offshore turbines, capable of generating sufficient clean energy to meet the power needs of six million homes per year. This will result in yearly carbon dioxide reductions, which are equivalent to removing 1.5 million cars from the road.
The huge scale of Dogger Bank underscores the central role of offshore wind energy in the United Kingdom’s clean energy landscape. It symbolizes a shift away from fossil fuels toward affordable, domestically-produced power.
This groundbreaking clean energy initiative represents a major leap forward for the United Kingdom’s offshore wind sector. It is set to generate thousands of employment opportunities and draw billions in private investments, thus solidifying the country’s position as a leader in the offshore wind industry.
