3 Reasons to Add Surmodics (SRDX) Stock to Your Portfolio

Surmodics, Inc. ( SRDX Quick Quote SRDX - Free Report) has been gaining from its solid prospects in the thrombectomy business over the past few months. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance and its consistent efforts to boost research and development (R&D) are expected to contribute further. Yet, regulatory headwinds and data security threats persist.
Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 3.5% against the 3.3% decline of the
industry. The S&P 500 has witnessed 21.2% growth in the said time frame.
The renowned medical device and in-vitro diagnostics technology provider has a market capitalization of $445.1 million. Surmodics projects 76.8% growth for fiscal 2023, expecting to maintain its strong performance. SRDX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 71.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s delve deeper.
Consistent Efforts to Boost R&D: Surmodics’ solid efforts to improve its R&D stature have been a key growth driver, which raises our optimism. The company’s whole product solutions pipeline and sirolimus-based below-the-knee drug-coated balloon program deserve mention. Surmodics has been making progress using its internally developed .014 balloon platform.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, R&D expenses reflected continued investment in medical device product development, including in Surmodics’ Pounce thrombectomy and Sublime radial access product platforms and costs associated with its SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB).
Thrombectomy Prospects Bright: Surmodics’ aim to leverage its proprietary Pounce thrombectomy platform technology to develop products raises our optimism. On the third quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call in August, Surmodics’ management stated that sales of its Pounce Arterial Thrombectomy and Sublime Radial products were an important contributor to the 38% medical device business product sales growth achieved in the quarter.
In June, Surmodics received the FDA’s approval for the SurVeil DCB.
Strong Q3 Results: Surmodics registered a solid uptick in the overall top and bottom lines in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company recorded robust revenues from its Medical Device segment and primary sources. During the quarter, Surmodics witnessed strong contributions from sales of its Pounce and Sublime products, indicating their continued solid demand. Downsides Regulatory Headwinds: Surmodics’ facilities and procedures are subject to periodic inspections by the FDA to determine compliance with the latter’s requirements. On account of non-compliance with applicable laws or regulations, the FDA could ban such medical devices. Any adverse regulatory action can potentially have a negative impact on Surmodics' business practices and operations. Data Security Threats: Surmodics collects and stores sensitive data, including its proprietary business information, on its networks. The secure maintenance of this information is critical to its operations and business strategy. Despite Surmodics’ security measures, its information technology and infrastructure may be vulnerable to attacks by hackers, resulting from employee error or other disruptions. Estimate Trend
Surmodics is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2023. In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has narrowed from $1.84 to 22 cents.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $26 million, suggesting a 0.02% improvement from the year-ago reported number.
Other Key Picks
A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
DaVita Inc. ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , McKesson Corporation ( MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) and Integer Holdings Corporation ( ITGR Quick Quote ITGR - Free Report) .
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 21.4%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita has gained 0.6% against the
industry’s 5.7% decline over the past year.
McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average of 8.1%.
McKesson has gained 28.5% compared with the
industry’s 23.5% rise over the past year.
Integer Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.4%.
Integer Holdings has gained 52.3% compared with the
industry’s 2.4% rise over the past year.
Image: Bigstock
3 Reasons to Add Surmodics (SRDX) Stock to Your Portfolio
Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX - Free Report) has been gaining from its solid prospects in the thrombectomy business over the past few months. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance and its consistent efforts to boost research and development (R&D) are expected to contribute further. Yet, regulatory headwinds and data security threats persist.
Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 3.5% against the 3.3% decline of the industry. The S&P 500 has witnessed 21.2% growth in the said time frame.
The renowned medical device and in-vitro diagnostics technology provider has a market capitalization of $445.1 million. Surmodics projects 76.8% growth for fiscal 2023, expecting to maintain its strong performance. SRDX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 71.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s delve deeper.
Consistent Efforts to Boost R&D: Surmodics’ solid efforts to improve its R&D stature have been a key growth driver, which raises our optimism. The company’s whole product solutions pipeline and sirolimus-based below-the-knee drug-coated balloon program deserve mention. Surmodics has been making progress using its internally developed .014 balloon platform.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, R&D expenses reflected continued investment in medical device product development, including in Surmodics’ Pounce thrombectomy and Sublime radial access product platforms and costs associated with its SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB).
Thrombectomy Prospects Bright: Surmodics’ aim to leverage its proprietary Pounce thrombectomy platform technology to develop products raises our optimism. On the third quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call in August, Surmodics’ management stated that sales of its Pounce Arterial Thrombectomy and Sublime Radial products were an important contributor to the 38% medical device business product sales growth achieved in the quarter.
In June, Surmodics received the FDA’s approval for the SurVeil DCB.
Strong Q3 Results: Surmodics registered a solid uptick in the overall top and bottom lines in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company recorded robust revenues from its Medical Device segment and primary sources. During the quarter, Surmodics witnessed strong contributions from sales of its Pounce and Sublime products, indicating their continued solid demand.
Downsides
Regulatory Headwinds: Surmodics’ facilities and procedures are subject to periodic inspections by the FDA to determine compliance with the latter’s requirements. On account of non-compliance with applicable laws or regulations, the FDA could ban such medical devices. Any adverse regulatory action can potentially have a negative impact on Surmodics' business practices and operations.
Data Security Threats: Surmodics collects and stores sensitive data, including its proprietary business information, on its networks. The secure maintenance of this information is critical to its operations and business strategy. Despite Surmodics’ security measures, its information technology and infrastructure may be vulnerable to attacks by hackers, resulting from employee error or other disruptions.
Estimate Trend
Surmodics is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2023. In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has narrowed from $1.84 to 22 cents.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $26 million, suggesting a 0.02% improvement from the year-ago reported number.
Other Key Picks
A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) , McKesson Corporation (MCK - Free Report) and Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR - Free Report) .
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 21.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita has gained 0.6% against the industry’s 5.7% decline over the past year.
McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average of 8.1%.
McKesson has gained 28.5% compared with the industry’s 23.5% rise over the past year.
Integer Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.4%.
Integer Holdings has gained 52.3% compared with the industry’s 2.4% rise over the past year.