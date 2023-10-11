We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add American States Water (AWR) to Your Portfolio
American States Water Co. (AWR - Free Report) is a utility company providing water, wastewater and electricity services in the United States.
Let’s explore the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.96, increasing 0.3% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.96, increasing 1.02% in the past 60 days.
The consensus estimate for current-year sales stands at $603 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.7%.
AWR’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pegged at 6.3%.
Dividend History
The company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. American States Water raised its dividend by 8.2% in August 2023, taking the quarterly figure to 43 cents, resulting in an annual payout of $1.72 per share. This is the 349th consecutive dividend to be paid by the company to its shareholders.
AWR’s current dividend yield is 2.17%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.76%.
Liquidity
American States Water has a current ratio of 1.20, better than the industry’s average of 0.86. This implies that the company has sufficient financial capability to pay its short-term debt obligations.
Return on Equity (ROE)
ROE indicates how efficiently a company utilizes its funds to generate higher returns. AWR’s ROE is currently pegged at 13.1%, higher than the industry’s average of 10.3%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than its peers.
Price Performance
In the past three years, shares of AWR have surged by 1.1% against the industry’s 8.9% decline.
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks in the same industry are Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) , SJW Group (SJW - Free Report) and California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) . CWCO sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and SJW and CWT each carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Consolidated Water’s long-term (three-to five-year) earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.46, implying a year-over-year improvement of 170.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SJW’s 2023 EPS is pinned at $2.47, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%. SJW’s current dividend yield is 2.52%.
California Water Service Group’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.91 and $2.17, respectively. Its 2023 and 2024 estimates increased by 3.2% and 2.8% year-over-year, respectively, in the past 60 days. CWT’s current dividend yield is 2.15%.