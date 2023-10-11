We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) closed at $23.34, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.4%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 15.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BJ's Restaurants in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 96% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $325.84 million, up 4.65% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.89 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, representing changes of +423.53% and +5.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, BJ's Restaurants boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, BJ's Restaurants is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.95.
It's also important to note that BJRI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
