New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittalS.A. (MT - Free Report) is an integrated steel and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL - Free Report) is a manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

