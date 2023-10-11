Back to top

Company News for Oct 11, 2023

  • Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. ((PEP - Free Report) ) gained 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 per share.
  • Neogen Corporation’s ((NEOG - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.
  • Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. ((PLTR - Free Report) ) rose 1.1% on news that after the U.S. Army awarded the company a $250 million contract to develop and test artificial intelligence and machine learning.
  • Truist Financial Corporation’s ((TFC - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.6% on reports that the company is in talks to sell off its business brokerage unit for $10 million to private equity firm Stone Point.

