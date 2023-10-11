We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Motors (GM) Partners With Anduril for Defense Program
GM Defense LLC, General Motors’ (GM - Free Report) unit, announced a partnership with Anduril Industries, Inc. to collaborate on a defense program. The deal will focus on delivering autonomy solutions, battery electrification and other new propulsion technologies, and integrating the full range of Anduril technologies into GM Defense mobility solutions.
GM Defense has a strong track record as an alternative power solution provider. It is working on hybrid and electric vehicles for the U.S. armed services. Anduril’s area of focus includes artificial intelligence and autonomous and integrated defense systems.
Both companies are showcasing variations of the proven and fielded Infantry Squad Vehicle (“ISV”) at the Association of the U.S. Army tradeshow. At the GM Defense booth, a four-seat ISV was equipped with Anduril-made loitering munitions, while at Anduril’s booth, a nine-seat ISV was equipped with the company’s Lattice platform.
Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, said that both GM Defense and Anduril focus on bringing disruptive new technologies to meet the evolving needs of customers.
GM Defense has formed a few partnerships within the defense industry. It teamed up with General Dynamics Land Systems on the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle program to compete with the American Rheinmetall Vehicles team, which includes Anduril.
Recently, GM Defense also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NP Aerospace to collaborate on research and development, post-production assistance and global logistics and maintenance for integrated vehicles, power and propulsion systems, autonomy and connectivity, fuel cell technology, power generation, system integration and platform integration.
