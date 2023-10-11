We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Royal Gold (RGLD) Issues Stream Segment Sales Update for Q3
Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD - Free Report) issued a stream sales update for third-quarter 2023. In the quarter, RGLD Gold AG — the fully-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold — sold 51,300 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), comprising 37,500 gold ounces, 613,700 silver ounces and 1,500 tons of copper related to its streaming agreements.
The average realized price of gold was $1,933 per ounce in the third quarter compared with $1,983 per ounce in second-quarter 2023 . The average realized price of silver stood at $23.50 per ounce, down from the second quarter’s $24.01. Average realized copper prices were $8,241 per ton, down 5.5% sequentially. The company ended the quarter with 18,600 ounces of gold, and 269,600 ounces of silver in inventory.
In the three months ended Sep 30, 2023, the cost of sales was $416 per GEO compared with the prior quarter’s $436 per GEO.
Royal Gold reported adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents in second-quarter 2023, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 9% year over year.
The company generated revenues of $144 million, down 1.4% year over year. The downside resulted primarily from declines in gold sales at Andacollo, copper sales at Mount Milligan, and gold and silver production at Peñasquito.
Price Performance
In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 13.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 19.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
