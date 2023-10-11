We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Franklin's (BEN) September AUM Declines 3.3% on Weaker Markets
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $1.37 trillion for September 2023. This reflects a 3.3% decrease from the $1.42 trillion recorded as of Aug 31, 2023.
The decline in the AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and slight long-term net outflows.
Total month-end fixed-income assets were $483.1 billion, down 3.4% from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $430.4 billion decreased 4.8% from August 2023. BEN recorded $145 billion in multi-asset class, down 3% sequentially. Alternative assets aggregated $254.9 billion, down marginally from the prior month.
Also, cash-management funds totaled $60.8 billion, which decreased 3.6% from the prior month’s level.
Despite being a diversified company, Franklin’s AUM is exposed to market fluctuations, foreign exchange translations, regulatory changes and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities, which are likely to act as near-term headwinds. Hence, any decline in investment management fees due to market fluctuations remains a key concern for BEN.
Nonetheless, Franklin seems well-poised for growth on the back of a robust foothold in the global market and revenue-diversification efforts. Also, it is growing through strategic acquisitions. These are supporting the company in improving and expanding its alternative investments and multi-asset solution platforms.
Over the past six months, shares of BEN have declined 8.8% against the industry's growth of 6.2%.
Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $75.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 6.1% from the prior-month level. The market depreciation of $4.3 billion, net outflows of $290 million and distributions of $283 million led to the decline.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $31.2 billion at the end of September 2023, declining 6.8% from the August-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.9 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced the preliminary AUM for September 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.49 trillion represented a decrease of 2.6% from the previous month.
IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $1.6 billion in the reported month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $2.7 billion and money market net inflows were $2.4 billion. Unfavorable market returns affected the company’s AUM by $43 billion and foreign exchange affected the same by $3.7 billion.