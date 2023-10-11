BlackBerry's (BB) UEM Solutions to Improve Endpoint Management

BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) announced significant advancements in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) — BlackBerry UEM at the edge and BlackBerry UEM for the Internet of Things (IoT). It will likely help to enhance productivity and security by bringing workloads closer to end-users.
BlackBerry UEM at the edge utilizes the BlackBerry Network Operations Center and integrates with AWS Local and Availability Zones, ensuring secure placement of compute and storage services where data is generated and used. It is compatible with both on-premises and cloud-based BlackBerry UEM solutions, added the company.
Additionally, BlackBerry UEM for IoT extends UEM to IoT devices by offering visibility and management of IoT endpoints through integration with AWS IoT Greengrass. By unifying endpoint management, organizations can easily oversee their IT and IoT endpoints from a single console.
On the same day, the company also announced that it has collaborated with a leading digital workflow company — ServiceNow — to automate device management for organizations. The collaboration aims to integrate BlackBerry UEM and ServiceNow's Flow Designer to minimize administrative burdens on IT teams and improve security.
BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and IoT.
In March, Blackberry and Adobe
announced a collaboration to introduce BlackBerry UEM with Adobe Experience Manager Forms. The companies aim to develop a secure forms solution for mobile that guarantees efficient document processing, which meets security standards required by regulated industries.
Also, the company is mulling to float an initial public offering for its IoT business after separating IoT and Cybersecurity business units into two independent entities. Spinning off the IoT business into a separate entity will aid shareholders in assessing the performance and future potential of the business on a standalone basis. Moreover, it will also extend flexibility to each business to follow its growth strategy and capital allocation policy, noted management.
BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 14.1% in the past year against the
BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus
BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 14.1% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 48.7%.
