Invesco (IVZ) September AUM Dips 2.6% on Unfavorable Market

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for September 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.49 trillion represented a 2.6% decrease from the previous month.

Invesco delivered net long-term inflows of $1.6 billion in the reported month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $2.7 billion and money market net inflows were $2.4 billion. Unfavorable market returns decreased the AUM by $43 billion and foreign exchange decreased the AUM by $3.7 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Sep 30 was $1.53 trillion and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $994.5 billion.

At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $726.7 billion, down 4.2% from the previous month. The Fixed Income AUM of $312.6 billion decreased 1.9% from the previous month.

Moreover, the Balanced AUM for September was $61.2 billion, down 3.3% from the August 2023 end. Alternatives AUM was down 1.7% to $177 billion. However, Money Market AUM increased 1.2% from the prior-month end to $209.8 billion.

Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term.

Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 13.9% against the industry’s growth of 6.2%.

 

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $75.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 6.1% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $4.3 billion, net outflows of $290 million and distributions of $283 million led to the decline.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $31.2 billion at the end of September 2023, declining 6.8% from the August-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.9 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.37 trillion for September 2023. This reflects a 3.3% decrease from the $1.42 trillion recorded as of Aug 31, 2023.

The decline in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and slight long-term net outflows.


