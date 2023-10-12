We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $46.64, demonstrating a +0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.
Shares of the ride-hailing company witnessed a loss of 2.69% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 121.31%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.47 billion, showing a 13.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share and a revenue of $37.43 billion, representing changes of +109.03% and +17.42%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.34% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Uber Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 112.17. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.83.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.