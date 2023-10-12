We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) closed at $334.61, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.
The business software company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and aligning with the S&P 500.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MicroStrategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 1, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.74, signifying a 177.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $126.2 million, up 0.67% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $31.05 per share and a revenue of $502.4 million, indicating changes of +124.92% and +0.63%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MicroStrategy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, MicroStrategy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, MicroStrategy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
