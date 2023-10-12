We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $44.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 14.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 183.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.24 billion, indicating a 10.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.49 per share and a revenue of $13.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +293.02% and +16.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.95% lower. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.