Petrobras (PBR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) standing at $15.07, reflecting a -0.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Petrobras in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 45.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.66 billion, down 26.99% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $97.18 billion, which would represent changes of -31.76% and -21.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.61% higher. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.81, so one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.