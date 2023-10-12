We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SentinelOne (S) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S - Free Report) closed at $17.28, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.
The cybersecurity provider's shares have seen an increase of 0.06% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.
The upcoming earnings release of SentinelOne will be of great interest to investors. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $156.15 million, reflecting a 35.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $605.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +44.29% and +43.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. Currently, SentinelOne is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.