Fiverr International (FVRR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) reached $26.12, with a +1.87% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.
The online marketplace for freelance services's shares have seen a decrease of 9.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 133.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.11 million, up 10.38% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.84 per share and a revenue of $361.94 million, indicating changes of +159.15% and +7.28%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.95.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.