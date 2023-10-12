Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) is a financial holding company providing financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Medifast, Inc. (MED - Free Report) is a manufacturer of nutritional and healthy living products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Morgan Stanley (MS) - free report >>

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

MEDIFAST INC (MED) - free report >>

Published in

finance