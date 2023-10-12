BlackBerry (BB) Wins DHS Contract to Enhance Emergency System

BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) has announced that the United States Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) has granted it a seven-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.
The contract aims to create and maintain the Super Enterprise for Personnel Emergency Notification System (PENS). BlackBerry is partnering with American Systems and 4 Points Technology to fulfill the software and services aspects of the contract.
The goal is to provide a communication and visibility solution by utilizing BlackBerry AtHoc for all DHS employees and contractors, emphasizing personnel accountability, especially during crises or emergencies.
BlackBerry AtHoc provides high security in critical event management (CEM), which will offer customizable capabilities to suit each DHS component while ensuring enterprise-wide functionality. The company also stated that BlackBerry AtHoc is being used by more than 75% of the U.S. federal government employees for incident response and crisis communication.
The increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions bodes well for BlackBerry. Per a report from
Fortune Business Insights, the global cybersecurity market is projected to go from $172.32 billion in 2023 to $424.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%.
BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and IoT.
In April, the company
announced a new integration between its CylanceGUARD Managed Detection and Response and Critical Event Management (CEM) system, which is powered by BlackBerry AtHoc. Organizations that choose a CylanceGUARD subscription with AtHoc features will gain access to secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions in the event of a cyberattack.
For fiscal 2024, BlackBerry expects Cybersecurity revenues in the range of $425-$450 million. Cyber business billings growth is expected within 7-20% due to increased uptake of security products.
BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 14.5% in the past year against the
sub-industry’s growth of 43.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Asure Software ( ASUR Quick Quote ASUR - Free Report) , Synopsys ( SNPS Quick Quote SNPS - Free Report) and Watts Water Technologies ( WTS Quick Quote WTS - Free Report) . Asure Software and Synopsys currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see t he complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 5.9% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.
Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 676.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 78.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2023 EPS has gained 2.5% in the past 60 days to $11.09. SNPS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 16.4%. Shares of SNPS have surged 72% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2023 EPS has increased 1% in the past 60 days to $7.78. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%.
Watts Water’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.5%. Shares of WTS have rallied 42.4% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
BlackBerry (BB) Wins DHS Contract to Enhance Emergency System
BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) has announced that the United States Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) has granted it a seven-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.
The contract aims to create and maintain the Super Enterprise for Personnel Emergency Notification System (PENS). BlackBerry is partnering with American Systems and 4 Points Technology to fulfill the software and services aspects of the contract.
The goal is to provide a communication and visibility solution by utilizing BlackBerry AtHoc for all DHS employees and contractors, emphasizing personnel accountability, especially during crises or emergencies.
BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus
BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote
BlackBerry AtHoc provides high security in critical event management (CEM), which will offer customizable capabilities to suit each DHS component while ensuring enterprise-wide functionality. The company also stated that BlackBerry AtHoc is being used by more than 75% of the U.S. federal government employees for incident response and crisis communication.
The increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions bodes well for BlackBerry. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cybersecurity market is projected to go from $172.32 billion in 2023 to $424.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%.
BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and IoT.
In April, the company announced a new integration between its CylanceGUARD Managed Detection and Response and Critical Event Management (CEM) system, which is powered by BlackBerry AtHoc. Organizations that choose a CylanceGUARD subscription with AtHoc features will gain access to secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions in the event of a cyberattack.
For fiscal 2024, BlackBerry expects Cybersecurity revenues in the range of $425-$450 million. Cyber business billings growth is expected within 7-20% due to increased uptake of security products.
BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 14.5% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 43.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) , Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) and Watts Water Technologies (WTS - Free Report) . Asure Software and Synopsys currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 5.9% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.
Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 676.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 78.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2023 EPS has gained 2.5% in the past 60 days to $11.09. SNPS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 16.4%. Shares of SNPS have surged 72% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2023 EPS has increased 1% in the past 60 days to $7.78. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%.
Watts Water’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.5%. Shares of WTS have rallied 42.4% in the past year.