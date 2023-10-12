We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kosmos (KOS) Finds Success in GoM With Tiberius Oil Find
Kosmos Energy (KOS - Free Report) has announced a significant oil discovery at the ultra-deepwater Tiberius exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s Wilcox trend. The well, situated in Keathley Canyon Block 964, revealed around 250 feet (about 75 meters) of net oil pay in the primary target. KOS, with a 33.34% working interest, operates the well in partnership with Occidental and Equinor ASA, each holding a 33.33% stake.
Tiberius is positioned in roughly 7,500 feet (2,300 meters) of water and was drilled to a total vertical depth of about 25,800 feet (7,800 meters). The dual-listed (NYSE & London) company has completed wireline logging and is currently installing the casing to prepare the well for future oil production.
Kosmos Energy — an oil and gas explorer focused on offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico — views this find as a testament to its basin infrastructure-led exploration strategy, which prioritizes short-cycle development opportunities with cost efficiency. They believe that the Gulf of Mexico, with its top-tier carbon emissions efficiency, is well-positioned to provide a lower carbon domestic oil supply to meet the increasing consumption.
Kosmos intends to perform rock and fluid analysis to assess the reservoir's production potential and will collaborate with partners on subsea development options. This discovery's proximity to Occidental's Lucius SPAR production facility, just 6 miles to the southeast, offers the possibility of a quick tie-back in case of development. This successful exploration aligns with the industry's focus on efficient, environmentally friendly energy sources to meet growing global demand.
