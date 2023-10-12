We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell (HON) Collaborates With GranBio to Produce SAF
Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) has collaborated with GranBio Technologies to produce carbon-neutral sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which would help airlines move forward in their net-zero goals.
As part of the deal, Honeywell's ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) technology will be combined with GranBio's cellulosic ethanol AVAP technology to produce SAF from biomass residues at GranBio's forthcoming U.S. demonstration plant.
GranBio's AVAP process converts biomass, including forest and agricultural residues, to pure low-cost and low-carbon-intensity sugars, which are converted to SAF through HON’s ETJ technology and biochemicals.
Honeywell offers solutions across a range of feedstocks to cater to the growing demand for renewable fuels, including SAF. HON recently boosted its renewable fuels portfolio by adding Honeywell UOP eFining, which converts green hydrogen and carbon dioxide into eFuels.
The company has a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. The company aims to advance its sustainability goals by developing innovative technologies and collaborating with companies focused on sustainability. Last month, HON announced a strategic collaboration with energy storage company, ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH - Free Report) to accelerate technology development and the market adoption of iron flow battery (IFB) energy storage systems. As part of this agreement, HON has invested in ESS Tech.
ESS Tech provides safe, sustainable and long-duration energy storage to advance global decarbonization. While Honeywell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ESS Tech has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
The partnership combines Honeywell’s advanced materials and energy systems expertise with ESS Tech’s market-leading and patented IFB design, building upon each company’s development of energy storage systems.
Earlier this month, HON unveiled a new infrared-based technology that helps in the early detection of hydrogen flames and prevents major fires. The FS24X Plus flame detector promotes clean hydrogen, which has a much lower carbon impact than traditional energy sources.
