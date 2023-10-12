Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 12, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of AZZ Inc. ((AZZ - Free Report) ) jumped 5.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation’s ((XOM - Free Report) ) shares declined 3.6% after the company reached a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Company ((PXD - Free Report) ) for $59.5 billion in stocks.
  • Shares of Plug Power Inc. ((PLUG - Free Report) ) soared 5.3% after the company said that it expects a sharp rise in revenues by 2027 to nearly $6 billion, according to a regulatory filing
  • Humana Inc.’s ((HUM - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.4% after the company announced that the company’s CEO Bruce Broussard will step down in the second half of 2024.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) - free report >>

Humana Inc. (HUM) - free report >>

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products medical oil-energy