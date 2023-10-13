We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Koppers (KOP) Announces Completion of Term Loan B Repricing
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) recently announced that it has successfully repriced its seven-year $399 million senior secured Term Loan B (TLB), which is due on Apr 10, 2030.
The repricing is leverage-neutral and lowers the interest rate margins applicable to the TLB by 50 basis points (bps), including for adjusted Term SOFR Rate or adjusted Daily Simple SOFR loans from 4.00% with a floor of 50 bps to 3.50% with a floor of 50 bps.
This transaction is in line with the company's history of optimizing its capital structure, which it achieved by lowering interest expenses through repricing while keeping its leverage, covenants and maturity date the same.
Shares of Koppers have gained 75.1% over the past year compared with a 8.5% rise of its industry.
Koppers, on its second-quarter call, noted that it remains focused on expanding and optimizing its business and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.
The company anticipated sales for 2023 to be roughly $2.1 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be around $250 million for the year. Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share for 2023 to be around $4.40.
The company expects capital expenditures of $110-$120 million for this year.
