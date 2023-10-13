Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) is a passenger and cargo airline company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI - Free Report) is a rail and related transportation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD - Free Report) is a freight and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) - free report >>

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) - free report >>

Published in

airlines