See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>
ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>
ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ConocoPhillips (COP) Now
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) is a leading upstream energy firm in the world on the basis of production and reserves. Currently, the firm carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Factors Working in Favor
West Texas Intermediate crude price, trading at more than $80 per barrel, is highly favorable for upstream activities. Being a leading exploration and production company, ConocoPhillips is well-positioned to capitalize on handsome crude prices.
ConocoPhillips has secured a solid production outlook, thanks to its decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. The resource base represents the company’s strong footprint in prolific acres in the United States, comprising Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. ConocoPhillips boasted that drilling and completion activities are increasingly becoming efficient in all the key U.S. basins.
Compared to composite stocks belonging to the industry, the leading upstream energy company has considerably lower exposure to debt capital. This reflects that COP is better positioned to rely on its strong balance sheet to withstand any adverse business scenario.
Risks
Being an upstream energy player, the overall operations of the company are exposed to volatility in oil and natural gas prices. Moreover, the company’s overall operating and production expenses continue to increase due to the inflationary market, hurting the bottom line.
Stocks to Consider
Two better-ranked players in the energy space are Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) . Both the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
With its operating interests in oil and gas pipeline networks spread across 83,000 miles, Kinder Morgan is a leading energy infrastructure company in North America. It derives most of its earnings from take-or-pay contracts, generating stable fee-based revenues.
In order to have a dominant presence in the Permian, ExxonMobil has entered into a staggering $59.5 billion all-stock deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) . Pioneer Natural is one of the foremost oil producers operating in the Permian Basin, the most prolific basin in the industry.