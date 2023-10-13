Here's Why MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock is an Attractive Bet

MGIC Investment Corporation ( MTG Quick Quote MTG - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of higher insurance in force, a decline in loss and claims payments, lower delinquency, better housing market fundamentals and prudent capital deployment. Earnings Surprise History
MGIC Investment has a decent surprise history, beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 23.59%.
Northbound Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved up nearly 3.5% and 0.4%, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting investors’ optimism.
Return on Equity
MTG’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 17.2%, better than the
industry average of 10.5%. This reflects efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. Zacks Rank & Price Performance
MGIC Investment currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Year to date, the stock has gained 34% against the industry’s decrease of 5.5%.
MGIC Investment has been witnessing an increase in new business written. The insurer expects new business, combined with increasing annual persistency, to result in the continued growth of the insurance-in-force portfolio.
MTG has been witnessing a declining pattern of claim filings. Thus, paid claims are likely to decrease further. A decline in loss and claims will strengthen the balance sheet and hence improve its financial profile. Banking on capital contribution, reinsurance transaction and cash position, this largest private mortgage insurer in the United States has been improving its capital position. Both leverage and times interest earned ratio have been improving. The multi-line insurer has been seeing improving housing market fundamentals, such as household formations, home sales and the current capital status. As a result, the company will also be well-positioned to offer credit enhancement and low-down payment solutions to lenders, borrowers and government-sponsored enterprises. MTG remains optimistic about the opportunities in the housing market, which will enable the insurer to serve the same much more efficiently in the future. Riding on a solid capital position, the company returned approximately $209.5 million to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends in the first half of 2023. The board of directors approved an additional share repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of an additional $500 million worth of shares through Jul 1, 2025. Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the multi-line insurance industry are
Old Republic International Corporation ( ORI Quick Quote ORI - Free Report) , Everest Group, Ltd. ( EG Quick Quote EG - Free Report) and Lemonade, Inc. ( LMND Quick Quote LMND - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
