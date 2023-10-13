The Progressive Corporation’s ( PGR Quick Quote PGR - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $2.09 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. The bottom line improved more than fourfold year over year. Shares gained 3.9% in the pre-market trading session, reflecting the earnings outperformance. The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Image: Shutterstock
Progressive (PGR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y
The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $2.09 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. The bottom line improved more than fourfold year over year.
Shares gained 3.9% in the pre-market trading session, reflecting the earnings outperformance.
The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
Behind the Headlines
Net premiums written were $15.6 billion in the quarter, rising 20% from $13 billion a year ago and beating our estimate of $14.2 billion.
Net premiums earned grew 20% to $14.9 billion and beat our estimate of $13.6 billion as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14.8 billion.
Net realized losses on securities were $149 million, narrower than a loss of $216.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 680 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 92.4.
September Policies in Force
Operating revenues were about $4.9 billion, up 20.4% year over year. This improvement was driven by a 20.2% increase in premiums, 19.3% higher fees and other revenues and 33.3% higher investment income.
Total expenses decreased 6.7% year over year to $4.3 billion due to 9.6% lower losses and loss adjustment expenses and 2.2% lower other underwriting expenses.
Policies in force were solid in the Personal Auto segment, increasing 12% from the year-ago month’s figure to 19.5 million. Special Lines improved 7% to 6 million.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 14% year over year to 11.2 million, while Agency Auto increased 10% to 8.4 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 7% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3 million policies in force, up 7%.
Financial Update
Progressive’s book value per share was $28.29 as of Sep 30, 2023, up 18.4% from $24.41 on Sep 30, 2022.
Return on equity in September 2023 was 17.4% against (15.9%) in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 180 bps to 28.4
Zacks Rank
Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at $2.93, suggesting an increase of 33.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
TRV’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed in one and met the mark in one.
W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at $1.14, suggesting an increase of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
WRB’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.
RLI Corporation (RLI - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at 29 cents, suggesting a decrease of 42% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
RLI’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.