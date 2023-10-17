We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 19, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history is not impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, delivering a negative surprise of 1% on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.7 billion, indicating a 1.4% year-over-year decline. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by the continued softening of hiring demands, offsetting the expected strong performance of higher-margin brands.
The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.34 per share, implying a 39.4% year-over-year decline. Weaker operating performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
