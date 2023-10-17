See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 16, 2023
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s shares have soared over 280% YTD to blow away many other tech standouts. AppLovin crushed our second quarter EPS estimate by triple digits and boosted its guidance as it improves its margins and attracts more business through its predictive, AI-driven updates. AppLovin’s earnings outlook keeps improving and clients are gravitating toward its new AI-enhanced offerings. Wall Street is very high on AppLovin stock, with 11 of the 16 brokerage recommendations Zacks has coming in at “Strong Buys.” AppLovin’s enhanced offerings are leading to better ROIs for its customers, which should lead to further expansion, greater market share, and stability down the road for AppLovin.
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products.The stock currently has a Momentum Style Score of B. Camtek currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Over the past two months, 2 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost CAMT's consensus estimate. Looking at the next fiscal year, 2 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period. For CAMT, shares are up 1.72% over the past week while the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is up 1.22% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too. Shares of Camtek have increased solidly over the past quarter, and have gained by triple digits in the last year. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep Camtek on your short list.