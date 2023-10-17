Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CrossFirst (CFB) Q3 Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB - Free Report) reported $61.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.5 million, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CrossFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total non-performing assets: $36.10 million versus $13.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs / Avg. loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing loans: $20.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.84 million.
  • Average interest earning assets: $6.95 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.98 billion.
  • Net interest income: $55.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.46 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $55.83 million compared to the $56.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-interest income: $5.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.04 million.
Shares of CrossFirst have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

