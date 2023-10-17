Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY - Free Report) is a life science company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP - Free Report) is a global urological medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 64.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD - Free Report) is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) - free report >>

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) - free report >>

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) - free report >>

Published in

transportation