Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Utilities Stocks Now
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider NRG Energy?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. NRG Energy (NRG - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.93 a share, just 20 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 6, 2023.
NRG has an Earnings ESP figure of +8.12%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.93 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79. NRG Energy is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
NRG is part of a big group of Utilities stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Southern Co. (SO - Free Report) as well.
Slated to report earnings on November 2, 2023, Southern Co. holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.32 a share 16 days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Southern Co. is $1.31, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.61%.
NRG and SO's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
