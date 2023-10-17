Back to top

Prologis (PLD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Prologis (PLD - Free Report) reported $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.3%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +3.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prologis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Occupancy: 97.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97.3%.
  • Revenues- Development management and other: $0.46 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -89.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.3% year over year.
  • Rental and other revenues: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Strategic capital: $136.85 million versus $126.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -77% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.80 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $0.62.
Shares of Prologis have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

