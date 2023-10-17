Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Goldman (GS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.82 billion, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.47, compared to $8.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11 billion, representing a surprise of +7.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio: 14.8% compared to the 15.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Leverage ratio: 5.6% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total: $2,680 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2,746.3 billion.
  • Advance Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio: 14.8% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Management and other fees: $2.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.37 billion.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending: $687 million versus $714.71 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC: $3.38 billion compared to the $2.88 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other: $77 million compared to the $85.33 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments: $326 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $279.38 million.
  • Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms: $501 million versus $571.47 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities: $2.96 billion versus $2.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Investment banking fees: $1.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Goldman here>>>

Shares of Goldman have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

