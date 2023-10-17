Back to top

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, GBX broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

GBX has rallied 7.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests GBX could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at GBX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on GBX for more gains in the near future.


