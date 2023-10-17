Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinterest (PINS) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PINS broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, PINS has gained 8.3%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PINS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch PINS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today