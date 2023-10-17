Back to top

Skechers (SKX) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Skechers (SKX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SKX recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

SKX could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account SKX's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch SKX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today