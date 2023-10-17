FAT Brands' (FAT) Johnny Rockets Opens First Restaurant in Iraq

FAT Brands Inc. ( FAT Quick Quote FAT - Free Report) , the parent company of Johnny Rockets and various other restaurant concepts, recently unveiled nine new Johnny Rockets openings in a strategic move to broaden its global presence. The latest addition, unveiled in Baghdad, signifies the inaugural Johnny Rockets establishment in Iraq, managed by Alanwar Alarabiya.
Since February, Johnny Rockets has notched up new addresses in diverse cities, including Fortaleza and Sao Paulo in Brazil, Santiago and Talca in Chile, Lima in Peru and key locations in the United Arab Emirates.
The Baghdad venue, open seven days a week, adds a halal-friendly touch to Johnny Rockets' classic menu, featuring made-to-order burgers, hand-spun shakes, crispy fries and a variety of chicken options. The brand, rooted in its Los Angeles debut in 1986, has consistently delivered a quintessentially American experience to customers worldwide.
As Johnny Rockets sizzles in new territories, FAT Brands investors have reason to anticipate robust growth and increased market penetration, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering Fresh, Authentic and Tasty experiences globally.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Focus on Expansion
Shares of FAT have increased 37.3% this year against the industry's 3.9% decline.
industry’s 3.9% decline. The leading global franchising company strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining and polished casual dining concepts worldwide. The company owns 17 restaurant brands and franchises more than 2,300 units globally.
In the year so far, it has signed franchise development deals for more than 150 new locations, bringing its pipeline to over 1,100 signed agreements for new units over the next few years. This anticipated organic growth is estimated to contribute approximately $60 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA. This projection will bring total adjusted EBITDA to around $150 million and naturally improve the company's balance sheet.
FAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks
Retail-Wholesale sector are: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 724.8%, on average. Shares of ANF have surged 267.6% in the past year. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies increases of 10% and 1,644%, respectively, from a year ago.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ( ARCO Quick Quote ARCO - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35%, on average. The stock has gained 33.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests rises of 19.2% and 13%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Shake Shack Inc. ( SHAK Quick Quote SHAK - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.6%, on average. Shares of SHAK have improved 6.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHAK’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 20.4% and 174.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
FAT Brands' (FAT) Johnny Rockets Opens First Restaurant in Iraq
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
FAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
