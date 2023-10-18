We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed at $3.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.25%.
The infectious disease drug developer's stock has dropped by 7.14% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Adma Biologics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating an 87.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.55 million, up 52.23% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $244.07 million, signifying shifts of +81.82% and +58.41%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.