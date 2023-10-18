We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) standing at $29.17, reflecting a +0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
The company's stock has climbed by 0.14% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.02, indicating a 91.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $139.69 million, down 11.16% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.35 per share and a revenue of $533.65 million, demonstrating changes of -266.67% and -36.65%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.69% increase. At present, Upstart Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.