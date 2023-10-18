We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Twilio (TWLO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $58.13, demonstrating a +1.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.78% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 229.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985.03 million, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.70 per share and a revenue of $4.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +1233.33% and +5.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Twilio is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.85.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.