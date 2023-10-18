JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

JB Hunt (
JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) reported $3.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.6%. EPS of $1.80 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion, representing a surprise of -1.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue per load - Integrated Capacity Solutions: $1,820 compared to the $1,887.70 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue per load - Intermodal: $2,984 compared to the $3,019.40 average estimate based on three analysts. Loads - Integrated Capacity Solution: 163,745 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 219,060. Average trucks - Dedicated: 13,242 versus 13,583 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Final Mile Services: $225.93 million compared to the $229.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.17 million versus -$6.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.4% change. Revenue- Truckload: $196.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $197.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.2%. Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $298.02 million compared to the $412.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.6% year over year. Revenue- Intermodal: $1.56 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%. Revenue- Dedicated: $892.26 million compared to the $907.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Fuel surcharge revenues: $472.86 million compared to the $499.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.1% year over year. Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.69 billion versus $2.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change. View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>
Shares of JB Hunt have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
