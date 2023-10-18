We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
United (UAL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.48 billion, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.65, compared to $2.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.40, the EPS surprise was +7.35%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for United here>>>
- Available seat miles (ASMs): 78,348 million versus 78,561.31 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Total revenue per available seat mile: 18.49 cents compared to the 18.36 cents average estimate based on six analysts.
- Passenger revenue per available seat mile: 17.04 cents versus 16.92 cents estimated by six analysts on average.
- Passenger load factor: 86.4% compared to the 86.8% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average fuel price per gallon: $2.95 versus $2.83 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Fuel gallons consumed: 1,132 MGal versus 1,131.91 MGal estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average yield per revenue passenger mile: 19.72 cents compared to the 19.53 cents average estimate based on five analysts.
- Cost per available seat mile (CASM): 16.27 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.1 cents.
- CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing: 11.51 cents compared to the 11.61 cents average estimate based on five analysts.
- Operating revenue- Total passenger revenue: $13.35 billion versus $13.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
- Operating revenues- Other: $802 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $791.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
- Operating revenue- Cargo: $333 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $357.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.1%.
Shares of United have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.