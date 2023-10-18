Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) reported revenue of $355.21 million, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $355.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +9.80%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.4% versus 56.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $33.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.29 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $60.33 million compared to the $72.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $64.86 million compared to the $75.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 12% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.9%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $85.97 million compared to the $85.10 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $272.09 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $272.96 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $269.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $270.08 million.
  • Secondary mortgage market operations: $2.61 million compared to the $2.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other income: $15.43 million versus $12.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hancock Whitney here>>>

Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise