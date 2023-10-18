Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Wintrust (WTFC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) reported $574.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $2.53 for the same period compares to $2.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $566.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43, the EPS surprise was +4.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wintrust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 56.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $51.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.59 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loan: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.2% versus 9.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $464.85 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $459.07 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $112.48 million versus $111.27 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $462.36 million versus $456.34 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Wealth management fees: $33.53 million compared to the $34.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other Non-Interest Income: $20.89 million compared to the $20.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $27.40 million compared to the $27.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fees from covered call and put options: $4.22 million compared to the $2.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Wintrust have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

