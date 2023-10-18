Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WaFd (WAFD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

WaFd (WAFD - Free Report) reported $178.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $186.59 million, representing a surprise of -4.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WaFd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average balance-Total interest-earning assets: $20.74 billion compared to the $20.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 51.8% compared to the 53.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Total noninterest income: $14.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.89 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $163.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.90 million.
Shares of WaFd have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

