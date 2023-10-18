Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) is a flat-rolled steel manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC - Free Report) is an automotive financing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF - Free Report) is a cosmetic and health ingredient manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

