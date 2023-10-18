We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MLP ETN (AMJ) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of AMJ are up approximately 21.3% from their 52-week low of $20.71/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
AMJ In Focus
The Alerian MLP Index is a cap-weighted, float-adjusted index created to provide a complete benchmark for investors to track the energy MLP sector. The fund charges 85 bps in fees.
Why The Move?
Oil prices have been rising lately due to the Middle-East tensions. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for MLP ETFs and ETNs too. This is because the segment is high-yielding in nature. Plus, the oil rally has given a scope to the segment to offer capital gains too.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 16.10. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.