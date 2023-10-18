We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
US Steel (X), DuPont Launch COASTALUME for Coastal Environment
United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD - Free Report) have introduced COASTALUME, North America's first GALVALUME material designed and warrantied for coastal environments. The COASTALUME product combines the strength and self-healing qualities of U.S. Steel's GALVALUME material with a DuPont Tedlar PVF film barrier that withstands saltwater corrosion, UV damage, cracking, impact and other factors. The collectively designed product is exclusively available through U.S. Steel.
Nearly 40% of Americans reside in coastal countries, where they are more frequently exposed to environmental hazards such as hurricane-force winds and saltwater-sprayed clothing. U.S. Steel and DuPont have created a maintenance-free roofing solution using these two materials for the first time that offers the level of durability and dependability required in coastal residential and commercial construction.
For architects, builders and homeowners alike, the combination of a best-in-class warranty and a timeless aesthetic, including a wide range of color and finish options, further elevates steel options.
U.S. Steel will be able to completely address the special requirements of coastal construction, which must survive the damage that wind and saltwater inflict over time, by combining its steel with the demonstrated performance and durability of DuPont Tedlar PVF film through COASTALUME.
Shares of U.S. Steel have gained 69.9% over the past year compared with a 35.3% rise of its industry.
U.S. Steel, last month, issued its guidance for third-quarter 2023. The company expects adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.15. It anticipates adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter to be approximately $550 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
U.S. Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
