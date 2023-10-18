We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
First Horizon (FHN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, First Horizon National (FHN - Free Report) reported revenue of $778 million, down 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $801.16 million, representing a surprise of -2.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how First Horizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 60.9% versus 60.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
- Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $76.31 billion versus $76.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total nonperforming loans: $394 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $366.93 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.66 million.
- Net interest income (FTE): $609 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $627.72 million.
- Net Interest Income: $605 million compared to the $627.90 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Fixed income: $28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.16 million.
- Mortgage banking and title: $7 million compared to the $6 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Other noninterest income: $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.13 million.
- Card and digital banking fees: $20 million compared to the $21.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Horizon have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.